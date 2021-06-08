Road buckling leads to WIS 96 Westbound lanes closing in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation reports road buckling on WIS 96.

On Tuesday, June 8, the WisDOT reported the buckling near Mayflower Road in Appleton. All Westbound lanes have been closed. The closure is expected to last for two hours.

An alternative route is as follows: traffic should exit at McCarthy Road and head North. Then proceed West on WIS 15 to then head South on County CB. From there continue on CB until returning to the WIS 96.

