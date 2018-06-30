Road Buckling on Highway 29 Near County Road D

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Shawano County Sheriff's Office

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) - The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about buckling roadways in this heat.

Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber posted on the department's Facebook page for drivers to expect some traffic delays on Highway 29 eastbound at County Road D near Shawano.

The Sheriff also says buckling may occur in other areas so please drive cautiously and slow down for highway workers.