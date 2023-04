CICERO, Wis. (WFRV) – After a heavy day of rain, Outagamie County officials have opted to close a road after flooding from the Shioc River.

According to a release, the Shioc River is cresting over County Road F.

Therefore, County Road F is being closed between Krull Road and Grandy Road in the Town of Cicero until further notice.

Local 5 News will keep you updated when more details are released.