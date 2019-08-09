Road construction in NE Wis., August 12-16

(WFRV) — WisDOT has announced road construction for the week of August 12 through August 16.
Brown County
- US 41 Resurfacing (carryover work from 2018)
- Crews will continue reinstalling cable barrier along US 41/US 141 and apply pavement markings. The contractor will also begin cable guard maintenance along US 41/US 141.
- Off-peak lane closures will occur along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will work to complete the Parkview Road new alignment. Work includes curb placement, driveway concrete placement, topsoil placement, asphalt placement, seeding, pavement marking, and signing.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic with lane closures at times. Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Painting will continue on sections of the steel girders.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing – Southern Door County
- Crews will continue storm sewer work in Maplewood.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Road crews will continue with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer west of Menasha Avenue. Concrete pavement at intersections on the south side of Waldo and sidewalk on the south side of Waldo will continue east of 8th Street. Sidewalk will be installed on the north side of the structure over the Little Manitowoc River.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Crews will begin working on culvert replacements. Curb replacement will also take place this week. Railroad crossing replacement will begin as well.
- US 151 will CLOSE between WIS 32/57 to WIS 67 beginning Monday. Access will be maintained for properties within the closure limit. The closure will end when railroad crews complete their work.
- Flagging operations will keep US 151 open after the closure.
- Detour:
- US 151 will be detoured via WIS 32/57, County AA, and WIS 67
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will place shoulder aggregate and apply permanent pavement markings.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will place shoulder aggregate and apply pavement markings.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work. Shoulder, parking lane, and sidewalk closures may also occur.
- US 41/US 141 Safety Improvements (carryover work from 2018)
- The contractor will continue performing maintenance tasks on the cable guard along US 41/US 141.
- Motorists will encounter lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading at this site. Restoration and seeding will continue as well.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue to place fill between Scenic View and County A for future WIS 23 westbound lanes. Between Twinkle Lane and County S, fill will be placed for new westbound lanes of WIS 23. Culvert pipe and driveway pipes between Scenic View and Ridge Road. Stripping of topsoil will take place between Sunrise and Scenic View and fill will be placed. Work will begin at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. Crews will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site.
- Landscapers will place seed, e-mat, and mulch at County A and Twinkle Lane.
- Traffic will not be impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
Winnebago County
- WIS 21 Resurfacing from WIS 116 in Omro to the Winnebago/Waushara County line in Winnebago County
- Crews will begin asphalt milling and paving operations.
- WIS 21 will remain open during construction with the assistance of flagging operations. Work will be restricted on holidays and special events.
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Crews will continue to pour concrete sidewalk and pave asphalt at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue.
- Closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue from August 12 to August 16. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will CLOSE until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Crews will install median concrete base, common excavation, base aggregates, salvaging topsoil, restoration, and shouldering at various locations throughout the project. Work will continue along the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway will continue. Clay liner and rodent screen is being installed at Pond 4.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Crews will begin backfilling curb and prepping for sidewalk along Racine Road. Restoration will take place where the sidewalk, curb, and gutter has been completed throughout the project. Permanent signing is scheduled to be placed later in the week.
- Racine Road (County P) from Olde Midway Road to Century Oaks Drive will CLOSE on June 12 for reconstruction. Midway Road is CLOSE to traffic from Racine Road to Earl Street. All the interchange ramps at WIS 441/Midway Road are CLOSED. Earl Street at Midway Road is CLOSE.