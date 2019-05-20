Road construction on Leo Frigo, lane closures planned

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced lane closures for Leo Frigo Bridge starting Tuesday.

Joint repairs are needed to replace concrete on the bridge, resulting in southbound lane closures across Leo Frigo from Tuesday morning to noon on Friday, May 24.

This is unplanned maintenance work, according to the DOT, but it is needed because concrete is beginning to crumble at the joints.

One lane of southbound I-43 will close from 9 a.m. Tuesday until noon Friday.

Slow traffic or back-ups may occur, especially during morning and evening rush hour.

The southbound lane of the I-43 on-ramp from Atkinson Drive will CLOSE from 9 a.m. Tuesday through noon Friday.

Maintenance is weather dependent and may change. For more information, click here.