DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of Door County are being asked to avoid the area of Cottage Row Road in Fish Creek due to weather obstructions.

The Dood County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday morning that Cottage Row Road is currently impassable due to the storm that passed through the area.

Maintenance crews are said to be working to clear the roadway. Residents are being asked to be on alert for more road obstructions in the area due to the weather.

