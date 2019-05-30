Road maintenance, closures for June 3 – June 7

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, (WFRV) — Highway maintenance work continues throughout Northeast Wisconsin for the first week in June. The Wisconsin DOT has released the following updates on maintenance and traffic impacts for the road work:

Oconto County – US 41/WIS 22 Interchange Ramp Closures

Maintenance crews will be repairing a storm inlet at the US 41/WIS 22 interchange Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6. The following ramps will be closed:

Southbound US 41 on-ramp and off-ramp from WIS 22 will close from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday

Fond du Lac County

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound I-41 between US 151 and mile marker 95, daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7.

Various lanes on southbound I-41 will be closed while repairs take place

Marinette County

Crews will be performing routine maintenance on the US 141 bridge over the Menominee River from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

The right lane of the bridge will be closed during maintenance

Routine maintenance will also be seen on the Ogdan Street Bridge over the Menominee River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5.

Lane closures with flagging operations will occur during maintenance

Bridge inspections will be conducted on the Hattie Street Bridge over the Menominee river from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Lane closures with flagging operation will be occurring during the inspection

Manitowoc County

Maintenance crews will be patching pavement in both directions on I-43 from the Brown/Manitowoc County line to US 10, daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, June 3. This maintenance is set to conclude Thursday, June 6.

Various lanes on I-43 will be closed daily during patching.

Winnebago County

Crews will be conducting routine maintenance on the US 45 bridge over the Arrowhead River north of Oshkosh from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

The left lane of the bridge will be closed during maintenance.

Pavement will be repaired on WIS 76 between County Y and Green Hill Court, daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6.

Various lanes on WIS 76 will be closed daily while repairs take place.

Maintenance crews will be repairing crossovers on US 10 between Oakwood Avenue and North Clayton Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Various lanes on US 10 will be closed while repairs take place.

Pavement repairs will take place at the US 45 ramps to County T, daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

Various lanes on US 45 will be closed daily while repairs take place.

Sheboygan County

Maintenance crews will be repairing concrete panels on northbound WIS 32 from Happy Lane to WIS 23 from 6 a.m. Monday, June 3 through 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

The left lane on northbound WIS 32 in the project limits will close

Crews will be repairing culverts at three locations along I-43 (Dewitt Road, Wilson-Lima Road, County AA) daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

The left lane of southbound I-43 will be closed at various locations during repairs.

US 10 in Calumet County will also be experiencing a full closure this week. Click here to see Local 5’s previous coverage on this roadwork.

WisDOT says maintenance schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower.

For up-to-date schedules and more information, click here.