Road rage incident leads to shots fired on Interstate-41

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – Grand Chute Police officers responded to a shots fired incident at the intersection of College Ave and Interstate 41 just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they spoke with the victims and learned during a road rage incident a man riding passenger in a seperate vehicle fired 2-3 shots at the victim’s car.

Police say one round struck the victim’s car; the suspect vehicle fled south on interstate 41.

According to officers, there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

