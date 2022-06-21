TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 9:25 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are back open on I-43 in Brown County after crews were making road repairs.

Original story: Road repair closes left lane of I-43 in Green Bay

TUESDAY, 6/21/2022 8:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One lane of I-43 southbound is closed in Green Bay, as crews work to repair the road.

According to officials, the left lane of I-43 southbound in Green Bay is closed for road repair. There was no mention of a pavement buckle, only that the road is getting repaired.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near the East Mason Street exit. The closure is expected to last two hours.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.