TUESDAY 6/21/2022 11:10 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It took crews around 50 minutes to repair some of the roads on I-43 in Green Bay Tuesday.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened at 10:10 a.m. and was cleared at 11:02 a.m.

Now, all lanes should be open for traffic. This is the second time on Tuesday for roads to be repaired.

Original: Road repair closes right lane of I-43 SB in Green Bay

TUESDAY 6/21/2022 11:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists should expect delays on I-43 southbound in Green Bay as the right lane is closed due to road repairs.

According to officials, the right lane of I-43 southbound near the East Mason Street exit is closed. The incident happened at 10:10 a.m. and the closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no mention of pavement buckle, just road repair. The left lane was closed earlier in the morning.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.