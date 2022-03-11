(WFRV) – Say goodbye to these frigid Wisconsin months and hello to the sweet sights and smells of blooming lavender fields.

Farms across Wisconsin are preparing to welcome back guests to their awaiting fields of purple for a spring/summertime tradition. Local 5 has compiled a list of must-see lavender fields across the state as a way to help you plan your next trip:

1. Island Lavender

Located at the Historic Island Dairy in the center of Washington Island, Island Lavender offers guests expansive acres of lavender fields radiating natural aromas that will leave visitors feeling relaxed and refreshed.

In addition, Island Lavender also features a market containing over 150 lavender-infused products including:

Bath & shower products

Body products

Pet products

Food products

For more information and to see the hours of operation, visit Island Lavender’s website or Facebook page.

2. Fragrant Isle

Featuring one of the largest lavender farms in the Midwest containing about 20,000 lavender plants, Fragrant Isle located on Washington Island is nothing short of spectacular.

Fragrant Isle offers visitors more than 20 acres of fields containing 14 different types of lavender making this destination one you won’t want to skip.

In addition to the scenic vistas, the farm also features a shop and bistro.

Items sold at the shop include:

Skincare products

Bath & Shower products

Fragrance

Essential oils

Jewelery

Pet products

Spa products

Fragrant Isle is currently working on updating its website with opening dates and hours of operations for 2022. The website is expected to be updated within a month.

To learn more about how it is Fragrant Isle blossomed from a simple dream, click here.

3. Door County Botanicals- Lavender Farmstand

Don’t be fooled, this is more than just a sweet-smelling farmstand. The Door County Botanicals Lavender Farmstand has been a hotspot in the county since it first opened in 2014.

The 50-acre farm reportedly has over 1,000 lavender plants.

While the fields are sadly not open to the public, guests can still get their fair share of lavender smells and sights right from the farmstand.

In addition, visitors will also be able to purchase lavender-infused products and other farm-fresh goods.

Door County Botanicals will be opened from mid-May through November. Residents can learn more about Door County Botanicals here.

4. Rowley Creek Lavender Farm

This lavender field may be a bit of a drive for folks living in Northeast Wisconsin but the view makes it worth every mile.

Rowley Creek Lavender Farm, located in Baraboo, is family-owned and operated and offers guests a tour of the fields as well as an on-site gift shop displaying a variety of must-have natural products.

Visitors wanting to visit this year are encouraged to make a reservation beforehand.

Rowley Creek Lavender has not yet released its opening date and/or hours of operation. For more information visit Rowley Creek Lavender Farm’s website.

5. New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm

Life has never smelled as good as it does when standing in Baraboo’s New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm.

This family-owned lavender farm offers farm-to-table tours, educational presentations, breath-taking views of the Baraboo Bluffs, cherry orchards, and a shop selling delicious, homemade items you’ll want to buy two of.

Items sold in the shop include:

Homemade cherry pies

Specialty lavender drinks

Lavender ice cream

Skin care products

According to the business’s website, regular business hours will resume June 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm website.

*NOTE: Many of these lavender fields are not yet open for business as lavender season tends to start in early May. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released surrounding lavender fields opening across Wisconsin.