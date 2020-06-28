Roads near Bart Starr Road and Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay blocked after crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Roads near Bart Starr Road and Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay are currently closed after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the crash happened at around 1 p.m. at at Bart Starr Road and Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay.

The Department said several crews responded to the incident and are still at the scene of the incident.

No further information is available at this time, Local 5 will follow this story and update the story as it develops.

