Roads shutdown in Brown and Outagamie counties

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — Wrightstown officials are continuing to work to open up roadways because of trees and electrical lines that fell during Saturday morning’s storms.

The entire Village of Wrightstown was without power. The Wrightstown Village Hall lost all power and phones because of the storm and were unable to receive police calls for service.

Those calls had to be routed to Brown County. Power has been restored to parts of the village, but it could be a few days to restore power to the entire village.

The following roadways are and will remain closed until WPS can clear lines and trees are removed:

 CTH ZZ (Washington Street) between Clay Street and Mallard Road (Brown County)

 Sue Lane (Brown County)

 CTH U between Broadway Street and STH 96 (Brown/Outagamie County)