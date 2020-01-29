Roads slippery across Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists across Northeast Wisconsin – especially along the lakeshore – are reporting slippery roads Wednesday morning.

Officials have reported multiple incidents as a result of road conditions, including the crash on Highway 29 on the border between Brown and Kewaunee Counties pictured above.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows highways from Sheboygan to the Oconto area is slippery. Some north of Oconto and into Iron Mountain are reportedly ice-covered.

