(WFRV)- Northeast Wisconsin commuters are going to experience traffic impacts the week of May 9 due to highway maintenance repairs and construction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that roadwork is expected to take place in Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago, and Door counties the week of May 9 resulting in traffic delays and impacts. Impacted areas are as follows:

Brown County

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound and westbound WIS 172 between Babcock Road and I-43.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound and westbound WIS 172 between Babcock Road and I-43. When: Sunday, May 8 to Thursday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunday, May 8 to Thursday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic impact: A moving lane closure will be used during repairs.

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 at WIS 54.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 at WIS 54. When: Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 13

Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 13 Traffic impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs.

What: Crews will begin construction to resurface WIS 32, realign the Man Cal Road intersection and add a right turn lane at Hill Road/County X intersection.

Crews will begin construction to resurface WIS 32, realign the Man Cal Road intersection and add a right turn lane at Hill Road/County X intersection. When: Monday, May 9 to the end of July

Monday, May 9 to the end of July Traffic impact: WIS 32 resurfacing will be conducted under intermittent shoulder closures and flagging operations. Man Cal Road will be closed for about four weeks during the reconstruction of the intersection.



What: Crews will be conducting railroad crossing pavement repair in the area of North Danz Avenue.

Crews will be conducting railroad crossing pavement repair in the area of North Danz Avenue. When: Monday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic impact: North Danz Avenue, between Morrow Street and University Avenue, will be closed during the repairs. Access to residents, businesses, and Danz Elementary School will be maintained.

North Danz Avenue, between Morrow Street and University Avenue, will be closed during the repairs. Detour: Morrow Street to Henry Street to University Avenue.

Manitowoc County

What: Crews will be conducting concrete base patching on the I-43 and WIS 147 interchange ramps.

Crews will be conducting concrete base patching on the I-43 and WIS 147 interchange ramps. When: Monday, May 9 at 6 a.m. (expected to last around four weeks)

Monday, May 9 at 6 a.m. (expected to last around four weeks) Traffic impact: I-43 and WIS 147 interchange on and off-ramps in Manitowoc County will be closed for approximately four weeks.

I-43 and WIS 147 interchange on and off-ramps in Manitowoc County will be closed for approximately four weeks. Detour : Southbound I-43 Detour: WIS 147/County Z detour from southbound I-43: Take the WIS 96 off-ramp to County KB, County R, and County T. Northbound I-43 Detour: WIS 147/County Z detour from northbound I-43: Take the County K off-ramp to County R and County T.

:

Outagamie County

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on northbound I-41 between County JJ and County U.

Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on northbound I-41 between County JJ and County U. When: Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs.

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on northbound WIS 441 between County KK and County CE.

Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on northbound WIS 441 between County KK and County CE. When: Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs. Northbound WIS 441 on-ramp from County KK will be closed during the repairs



Sheboygan County

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on eastbound WIS 23 at WIS 32.

Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on eastbound WIS 23 at WIS 32. When: Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs.

Winnebago County

What: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 21.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 21. When: Tuesday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic impact: A lane closure will take place during repairs.

Door County

What: Michigan Street Bridge will receive an annual spring bridge inspection and maintenance.

Michigan Street Bridge will receive an annual spring bridge inspection and maintenance. When: Tuesday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic impact: There will be a full closure of the Michigan Street Bridge during inspection and maintenance. Traffic will use a signed detour. Bridge open to marine traffic.

There will be a full closure of the Michigan Street Bridge during inspection and maintenance.

For more information on project updates, road closure information, and highway construction across northeast Wisconsin, you can follow the Northeast Region Twitter account.