GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A robbery at knifepoint happened Sunday evening on Webster Avenue in Green Bay.

According to authorities, on May 16 around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a call at El Ranchito, 240 Webster Avenue, for a robbery. The man with the knife was able to get away.

Authorities say there were no injuries, and there was further information available at this time.

