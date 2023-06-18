SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin credit some helpful grocery store employees for their assistance with the arrest of a robbery suspect who allegedly stole the purse and broke the arm of a 69-year-old woman.

A Facebook from the Shorewood Hills Police Department details the incident which took place in the parking lot of the Metro Market around 5:50 p.m. on June 15.

Officers say that a 69-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and had her purse ripped away from her by the suspect as she was leaving the store.

The release notes that the woman suffered a broken arm as a result of the robbery.

A Metro Market employee reportedly followed the suspect as he fled the scene and was able to recover the woman’s purse and provide crucial information to responding officers. Officers were then able to locate the suspect, later identified as Ramsey Hammond, and arrest him.

Hammond, 42, was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of:

Robbery with Use of Force

Substantial Battery

Criminal Damage to Property

Elder Abuse Enhancer

Probation Hold

The SHPD would like to thank the University of Wisconsin – Madison Police Department for their assistance in this case. We also appreciate the assistance of Metro Market and their employees who witnessed this incident, aided the victim, and didn’t stand by idly. Shorewood Hills Police Department

No further details were provided in the release.