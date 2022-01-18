Rock bass with elevated levels of PFAS found in Peshtigo River, DNR issues advisory

(WFRV) – A new PFAS fish consumption advisory has been issued by the DNR for the Bay of Green Bay and its nearby tributaries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries after results of fish sampling that were done in 2020. Officials say that elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), which is a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) was found in rock bass from the Peshtigo River.

Following these results, the DNR and DHS have recommended consuming only one meal per week for rock bass from the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries up to the first dam. This reportedly includes parts of the Peshtigo, Oconto and Menominee rivers.

It was also mentioned that low levels of PFOS were found in other species sampled from the Peshtigo River and Green Bay, but those results were reportedly not high enough to issue a new and more restrictive advisory.

Some of the health risks that increase when consuming fish with high levels of PFAS are:

Increased cholesterol levels

Decreased immune response

Decreased fertility in women

A full list of risks can be found on the DHS’s website. A complete list of the up-to-date consumption advisories can be found on the DNR’s website.