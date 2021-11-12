Rock Co. sheriff deputy ‘unexpectedly’ dies: Community members share moments with fallen officer

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Communities are mourning and heartfelt messages are pouring in following the death of Rock County Sheriff Deputy, Bradley Kaderly.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 11, while off-duty, Deputy Bradley Kaderly experienced an ‘untimely and unexpected death’. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Kaderly’s family and friends as they begin to

mourn his loss,” wrote Green County Sheriff, Troy Knudson.

Deputy Kaderly had been working for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office since 2005.

During his time there, Deputy Kaderly was assigned to the Patrol Division and worked Third and First Shifts, and was a member of the Recreational Safety Team.

Shortly after his death was announced to the public, heartfelt messages began pouring in from community members far and near who had all been impacted by Deputy Kaderly during his time in service.

…We will all miss Brad’s friendship, his ability to tell stories, and his passion to serve the community. We hope all who knew him find peace in this unexpected tragedy.” Green County Sheriff’s Office

…He [Deputy Kaderly] had a special place in the hearts of many at 911 often stopping in and saying hi to everyone, bringing treats and just being an all around great guy. We’re so sorry and sad that we won’t see him again and wish the Sheriff’s office staff and Brad’s family peace and comfort during this painful time…” Rock County 911 Communications Center

It is with a heavy heart, we have learned the Brodhead community has unexpectedly lost a guardian, Deputy Brad Kaderly. Our thoughts go out to our partners at Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and especially to family, friends and loved ones. Though we will miss partnering with you to protect our community, and especially your friendship, we will continue the watch from here our friend.” Broadhead Wisconsin Police Department

And these heartfelt messages from local law enforcement agencies weren’t the only ones flooding the feed. Residents from all over the state who were impacted by Deputy Kaderly at one point in time in their lives began publicly sharing their memories and interactions with the fallen deputy.

Sending prayers for all and my condolences to the family, he [Deputy Kaderly] helped me out one cold winter day when my truck broke down, what amazing person.” Janesville, Wisconsin resident

This is sad he [Deputy Kaderly] was a kind officer he picked me up and took me to talk to someone when I was having a mental health crisis many years ago.” Illinois resident

[Deputy Kaderly] was such a genuine and kind man. He was fun to dispatch for and work with. He will be greatly missed.” Janesville, Wisconsin resident

Rest in peace. He [Deputy Kaderly] just responded to a hit and run I was involved in a few weeks ago. It was a brief interaction but he seemed geniune and sincere. His family are in my thoughts.” Beloit, Wisconsin resident

He [Deputy Kaderly] was one of the best! He told the best stories!!” Wisconsin resident

My favorite sheriff. I talked to him [Deputy Kaderly] at work often… Nice man & my tears are for him & his family & I am grateful to have known him. Godspeed officer.” Wisconsin resident

I swear he [Deputy Kaderly] had Green Co on speed dial too.. About once a week I would get a call ‘hey, it’s me Brad can you…’ Such an easy going guy, eager to help out and please anyone.” Monroe, Wisconsin resident

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Kaderly are pending.