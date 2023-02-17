JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Rock County have released video of an incident back in March of 2022, where a suspect crashed into a deputy’s squad car before fleeing on foot.

on March 29, 2022, at around 6:50 p.m., the Janesville Police Department was investigating suspicious activity where a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers with the department was in a short pursuit with the suspect before terminating it near on Highway 26 near Highway 14 for safety concerns.

At that time, the idenity of the suspect was known to law enforcement. He was identified as 38-year-old Jesse Seales from Janesville.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Highway 26 at McCormick Drive observed Seales go around the squad car continuing northbound on Highway 26 in southbound lanes.

The deputy attempted to stop Seales, and when he continued driving in the wrong direction, the deputy disregarded to deescalate the situation.

Jesse Seales Mugshot (Photo Credit: Rock County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy continued northbound on Highway 26 in the correct lanes, while Seales continued northbound in the southbound lanes. Seales eventually turned south into northbound lanes and the deputy turned on their emergency lights, warning motorists of the wrong way vehicle.

Eventually, Seales crashed into the deputy’s squad car, causing a major wreck. He then immediately got out of the vehicle and fled the crash scene on foot. Additional units were able to locate Seales and take him into custody without further incident.

As for the deputy that was involved in the wreck, they were transported via ambulance to the hospital where they were treated and released after sustaining minor injuries.

Court records show Seales was convicted of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer, and Causing Injury/Operate While Under the Influence. He also had several other charges dismissed, but read in.

No additional details were provided.