Rock Fest announces 2022 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The country’s largest three-day rock music and camping festival will rock on this summer right here in Wisconsin.

Rock Fest 2022 is back for yet another year of glory. The 28th annual festival is returning to Cadott, Wisconsin, and will feature more than 70 rock bands.

Bands that will be performing at the festival include:

Disturbed

Shinedown

Evanescence

Skillet

All good Things

Ded

The Warning

Velvet Chains

Sweet Addiction

Divide the Fall

Mudvayne

Hatebreed

For the full lineup, click here.

Rock Fest will be from July 14 through July 16. Guests can now purchase individual artist Pit Passes and Single Day General Admission tickets. Officials noted that Rock Fest tickets are selling out fast, so those wanting to attend the festival should buy their tickets soon.

For ticket details and General Camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.

“While planning for this year’s festival, we stumbled on a new study that said when we watch a concert together, our hearts beat in sync,” Festival promoter Wade Asher said. “We felt that. 2021 reminded us that live music is alive and thriving. We saw so many hugs. Total strangers met and left as family. This festival is so much more than music; it’s a catalyst for healing. Let’s feel it again.”