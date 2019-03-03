KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) - Music lovers are gathering to listen to some bands for a good cause.

Tanners Grill and Bar in Kimberly are holding their 12th annual Rock for Wishes event.

Doors for the event opened at 3 p.m. on Saturday with music starting at 3:10 p.m. The event runs until midnight.

The event features seven bands taking the stage including Bad Habitz, Ask Your Mother, Eminence, BoomBoxx, Face for Radio, The Benchwarmers, and Acoustic Union.

A silent auction and 50/50 raffles are being held with prizes including a Lazy Boy recliner from WG&R, an electric guitar from Enterprise Systems Group, a GoPro from Marco, and more.

Admission into the event is $10 and children under the age of three are free.

All proceeds benefit the Make a Wish Foundation of Wisconsin Fox Valley Chapter.

Money donations can be made on the Rock for Wishes Facebook page.