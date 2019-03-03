Local News

Rock for Wishes Event Raises Money for Make a Wish Foundation

By:

Posted: Mar 02, 2019 06:38 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 06:38 PM CST

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) - Music lovers are gathering to listen to some bands for a good cause.

Tanners Grill and Bar in Kimberly are holding their 12th annual Rock for Wishes event.

Doors for the event opened at 3 p.m. on Saturday with music starting at 3:10 p.m.  The event runs until midnight.

The event features seven bands taking the stage including Bad Habitz, Ask Your Mother, Eminence, BoomBoxx, Face for Radio, The Benchwarmers, and Acoustic Union.

A silent auction and 50/50 raffles are being held with prizes including a Lazy Boy recliner from WG&R, an electric guitar from Enterprise Systems Group, a GoPro from Marco, and more.

Admission into the event is $10 and children under the age of three are free.

All proceeds benefit the Make a Wish Foundation of Wisconsin Fox Valley Chapter.

Money donations can be made on the Rock for Wishes Facebook page.

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected