Rock Island State Park closed for 2020 season

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Monday that Rock Island State Park will be closed for the remainder of the year.

According to the DNR, the closure is attributed to high water levels on Lake Michigan, accessibility limitations, and COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

The DNR shared that all tours of the lighthouse, boathouse, and all camping reservations will be canceled.

Reservation holders will be provided with a full refund.

Officials said the Washington Island Ferry Line will continue to suspended trips to and from Rock Island State Park through the end of the 2020 season and the public will not be permitted to dock on or use the island for personal use.

DNR said it will have property staff and conservation wardens monitoring the park for the remainder of the season and anyone attempting to access the island may be subject to citations.

