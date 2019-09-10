‘Rock the Block’ putting finishing touches on 100 homes in Menasha

Rock the Block has been fixing up homes in the Menasha area since this past spring. Now that summer is coming to a close, a lot of the work is wrapping up.

“Removing all the old siding and removing anything rotten underneath and replacing it,” said Brian Calmes, owner at Calmes and Rohn Construction.

Many of the volunteers are professional builders, putting in more than 3,500 hours of work into the largest Rock the Block effort ever.

“It’s nice to have new people involved,” he said. “It’s nice to get new people who haven’t done it before, so they’re getting that experience for the first time, as well.”

100 homes in Menasha are getting renovations and rebuilds just like this.

“The guys are just working so hard and it’s going so well,” said Karen Lamb. “It’s quick. They just know what they’re doing. It’s amazing to watch them.”

Her home is 80 years old and after that much time… and that many winters… it needed some love.

“I had a spot on the one wall that needed to be taken care of or I was going to have trouble pretty quick here,” she said.

Rock the Block saved her roof, siding, window frames and, really, the whole house.

“It’s very heartwarming, also, to know that they would come forward like that and help out with someone that had a need and make it better,” said Lamb.

All 100 homes are expected to be finished by mid-November.