KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first 2022 Rock the Block event in Kaukauna.

Running from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14, the three-day initiative is expected to improve the lives of families in low-incoming housing by repairing deteriorating homes and community spaces.

The kickoff event was held at Riverside Park on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. as the park is one of the areas that will be getting revitalized.

“This is the eighth year that Rock the Block has been in the Fox Cities,” explained Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity CEO, John Weyenberg. “We’ve impacted dozens of communities with our Rock the Block efforts. It’s exciting to hear how not only individual homes are being improved, but entire home values and neighborhoods are being impacted.”

The City of Menasha hosted a Rock the Block in a previous year and according to data, there were measurable decreases in police calls related to drugs, code violations, and theft. The improvements to the neighborhoods increase home values while providing a safer environment for families and children to grow up.

“I’m so grateful to the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, the community who supports them, and the Rock the Block program,” explained Holly Koehler, a recipient of the Kaukauna Rock the Block program. “I learned after moving in that my home had lead-based paint in it. I have a young child now, and that lead paint is unsafe. I couldn’t afford to correct the problem on my own, but with the help of the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, my home is not only going to be safe for my child, but it will also increase in value because of this work.”

Rock the Block is a program that works on both residential and community-based projects by providing affordable repairs such as roofing, siding, window, and door replacements. All work through the program is made possible by volunteers and community donations.

For more information about the Rock the Block program, click here.