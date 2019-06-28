Rock the Block will host historic event in Menasha

MENASHA, Wisc. – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is a leader in affordable housing solutions and has one of the most robust Rock the Block programs in the country, improving the lives of families in low income housing by repairing deteriorating homes.

This is the fifth year that Rock the Block has been done in the Fox Cities but unlike prior years, it was decided to go from impacting about 25-30 homes, to 100. The vision is to transform a significant portion of Menasha by improving neighborhoods and engaging communities on a larger scale.

To renovate 100-homes, $1.2 million is needed. John Bergstrom, CEO of Bergstrom Corporation, is leading the fundraising efforts. To reach the goal, $300,000 is still needed before Rock the Block begins on August 2, 2019 to positively impact hundreds of people. All funds raised here stay in the Fox Valley to benefit Habitat for Humanity and its Rock the Block initiative. As with each Rock the Block, volunteers are also needed.

“We know this is an ambitious goal, but we are talking about literally improving the lives of our friends and neighbors,” Bergstrom said. “Kids in this community deserve better, families deserve better and we can be the change that lifts up our entire community. We are asking for the community’s support to make this happen, we need funds as well as volunteers, especially in the construction trades.”

According to data from past Rock the Block work in Menasha, there were measurable decreases in police calls related to drugs, code violations and even theft.

“Rock the Block transforms neighborhoods and changes lives,” Chief Timothy Styka of the Menasha Police Department explained. “During the Rock the Block renovation process neighbors create relationships with each other that may not have existed previously and as a result they watch out for each other, improving overall crime rates in the area.”

To learn more about Rock the Block, including how you can make a donation or sign up to volunteer, please call Ryan Roth (920) 574-4203 or John Weyenberg at (920) 205-0318 or visit www.foxcitieshabitat.org.