‘Rock the Commons Concert Series’ in Howard still rocking on through month of October

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has too; stop by the Village of Howard during its Rock the Commons Concert Series and enjoy some live music, good food, and several more family-friendly activities.

According to the Village of Howard, this series displays four events, each featuring live music from a local big-name band, a variety of food and dessert trucks, cold beer, and other activities for all ages.

Village officials say to promote the safety of the guests, entertainers, and vendors at the event they are encouraging everyone to wear masks, bring their own chairs, and practice social distancing as they wait in food and beverage lines, participate in activities, and listen to the band.

The Village of Howard released its revised schedule for the upcoming Rock the Commons Concert events lasting through October.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5