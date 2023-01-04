(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year.

According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.

“We want to be able to work in a space where people want to work with us, and what we ultimately needed to look for was more space. Being able to have the pilot launch the drones on the same side, we are is going to help give us extra minutes for the show, and there’s space in Voyageur Park for that,” Paradiso-Hansen says.

The proceeds from the festival go to Compassionate Home Health Care. Paradiso-Hansen also says this festival is more than just music and vendors. The festival also hosts a robotics competition.

She says, “I want any young person from 12 to 72 to come to our festival and see something innovative, see something different that they don’t typically see at a festival.”

The fundraising goal of Rock the Dock this year is $150,000. Paradiso-Hansen says she thinks that is even more possible with the expanded space.

“It’s not my festival, it’s not Compassionate Home Health Care’s festival, it’s the community’s festival, because we support the community through this festival. I like to look at it that way because everyone comes together as one, and we all get to be a part of this really cool thing on this day,” Paradiso-Hansen says.

Rock the Dock will take place on Saturday, August 19th from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.