Rocketman attempts to break record at Manawa Snodeo

MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) Kurt Anderson planned to break a long-standing speed record of 247 miles per hour, set in 1981 by Slamming Sammy Miller on Saturday.

So, Kurt and his team need to hit 248 miles per hour or better with his yellow rocket-powered dragster.

Kurt, his vehicle and a full load of fuel are about 1500 pounds. “Everything has to do with the alignment of the skis, the rocket is going to push me in whatever direction I’m pointed so if the ski aren’t set up right and I start going in the wrong direction I have to lift.”

His dragster is powered by something most of us probably have in our medicine cabinet, hydrogen peroxide.

Kye Michaelson, Crew Chief knows a thing or two about rockets since he is the first amateur to put a rocket into space.

Michaelson says the dragster will, “burn about 1800 gallons of fuel in four seconds at about $150 a gallon. 90-percent hydrogen peroxide is used. It’s basically the same product you put on sores or a higher percentage that you bleach hair with but this is 90 percent hydrogen peroxide.”

Kurt reached 206 miles an hour, in 2017, because of a malfunction, so preparation is key with Kurt. “I’ve been doing improvements every run. I take information from that run, look at the video footage, the tracks on the runway, and I can make adjustments to keep it going straight under full power.”

Under Saturday’s sunny skies in Manawa, three years of planning comes down to a few seconds.

Kurt describes his engine as, “literally like steam. It’s a thrust driven and full throttle. I have 5000 pounds of thrust coming out of the back of this dragster continuously.”

Unfortunately, Kurt and his team crashed and did not break the record.

In case you’re wondering – Kurt’s team estimates his speed was 217 to 240 miles per hour.

Kurt says he’s not done racing and plans to head back to Wisconsin to break the record and we’ll be there, Kurt!