ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Reports of a potential new deal for Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had social media buzzing. Local businesses are also buzzing with excitement about the possibilities.

“We have a brand new pavillion here and with the construction and we’ve done, a rebirth of The Bar on Holmgren Way, we’ve garnered more traffic,” said Jessica Hanner, Events Coordinator at The Bar.

Hanner says there will be more room for Packers fans in the new season. “Now we’re able to host even more, and not just Packers fans, but fans of all teams,” she said.

Business is also expected to boom in ticket sales. “It’s going to be great for the upcoming season, when we saw the news we were all excited at the company,” said Travis Loftus, Manager of Ticket King.

Loftus says if Rodgers can get the team another Super Bowl win, sales would be huge. “Obviously with Rodgers as the QB for potentially the next four years as long as he stays healthy, it’s going to be good for ticket sales for sure,” he explained.

The local economy always gets a boost in hotel reservations, car rentals, and much more. “There is an estimated $15 million boost for every home game at Lambeau,” said Nick Meisner, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Discover Green Bay.

For now, it’s just the waiting game for the official confirmation of the new deal. In the meantime local businesses tell Local 5, they can handle demand in the next season.