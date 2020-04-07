Roehl Transport Inc. set to hire 250 experienced and non-experienced truck drivers

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) -Roehl Transport Inc. announced on Tuesday that the company is planning on hiring 250 CDL truck drivers in Wisconsin.

The company says they will be hiring both experienced and non-experienced applicants.

For applicants that are not experienced truck drivers, Roehl Transport Inc says they will provide CDL training.

Roehl Transport’s Vice President of Driver Employment, Tim Norlin says, “Truck drivers and transportation professionals help meet the critical supply chain needs of our country, and we’re investing and hiring to support those efforts.”

Norlin continues, “As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are out of work. The economic impact on those families can be tremendous. We are open, hiring and training – no experience is necessary.”

According to Roehl Tansport, they provide, “Professional drivers a variety of fleet and home time options including national, regional and dedicated positions with most drivers receiving weekly home time.”

“Through these unexpected and unprecedented challenges, the health and safety of our employees, customers and general public is our cornerstone value. Our drivers deliver the goods that our country needs – products, medical supplies, and food. They are truly leaders in the industry,” said Norlin.

For more information on professional truck driving jobs or paid on-the-job CDL training with Roehl Transport, call 715-591-7050 or visit www.roehl.jobs.

