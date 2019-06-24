Rola-Rena closing sale sparks memories for skaters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Skaters both young and old came to the Rola-Rena Roller Skating Rink Sunday to salvage what they could at the longtime rink’s closing sale.

While skating is a fun activity for any age, it’s Mary Dollar — the rink’s owner and manager — that keeps them coming.

“She’s always so nice,” said Justin Balsley, “We spent a lot of time here. She remembered my face.”

“Justin’s a very nice fellow,” Mary recounted, “I think he started coming here with his church group and just continued having fun skating.”

Looking back at all the memories created over the past half decade, Mary has a lot to be thankful for. “I think now I am feeling so grateful that our family has been blessed with the Rola-Rena family. It’s been kind of overwhelming. Things happened so fast and there’s been so many memories…Right now I’m putting myself in God’s hand and we’ll just continue having a good life.”

As for her next phase in life, Mary has already planned to hit the ground skating. “(I’m) finishing all the projects I’ve started. I’m very involved in our community,” she says. “We have five grandchildren. That maybe was a little bit of sign to me from God that maybe it’s time to let go…That it’s okay to let go.”

Friday, June 28 is the last day to visit the Rola-Rena. Mary and some of her former skaters and students plan to skate one last time.