OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – AirVenture attendees and residents of the Fox Valley can get a taste of EAA’s 70th anniversary as the organization partnered with Stone Arch Brew Pub in Appleton to produce a special commemorative beer.

The Kölsch beer will be available at select Fox Valley grocery stores starting July 1 and sold at camp stores on the grounds during AirVenture 2023 from July 24-30.

The beer cans will feature one of seven unique labels, one released each day of AirVenture and representing a different piece of history. Officials confirmed that only one design will be available in the grocery stores.

“In 2019, EAA offered a specialty beer to commemorate 50 years in Oshkosh, and it was an instant hit with our members and attendees,” said Chris Farrell, EAA’s Director of Events and Food & Beverage. “They asked if we could repeat this for EAA’s 70th anniversary. It gives us the opportunity to highlight EAA’s legacy.”

The specific beer was chosen in part by attendees of the Flight at the Museum event in March and an EAA staff tasting.

More information about the beer is available at EAA.org/Cans.