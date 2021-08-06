Lend a helping paw: Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. asks for help in building new home for pups

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lend a helping paw and help Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. build a new home in Appleton for our furry friends to enjoy.

On Saturday, Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. is inviting community members to help with their SAVING PAWS Dog Diggs Building campaign. Community members are being asked to roll up their sleeves and help construct the building.

The non-profit organization says that the building will be used as a home to future dogs that are in their care offering them a more comfortable and expansive environment.

“It will have 12 kennels in the house, it will have a grooming area, we will have a training facility so that puppies that are adopted out, we can do some training on them,” shared Co-Director Glenda Stadler.

Event organizers hope to have the project completed by mid-November.