CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thrill-seekers got a little more than they bargained for after a ride at a northern Wisconsin festival got stuck upside down for around three hours on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Forest County Festival in Crandon on ‘Fire Ball,’ a ride that features a roller coaster-type train that rolls along a ring-shaped track, turning riders upside down at the top of the loop.

The Crandon Fire Department responded to the scene, but being a small town volunteer agency, firefighters did not have the necessary equipment to get the riders off safely.

As a result, the Antigo Fire Department responded to the scene, but they were around 45 minutes away from the festival, leaving riders dangling for hours.

Fire officials say the cause of the coaster’s mechanical malfunction is unknown, No injuries were reported, but one person was transported to the hospital.

It was the festival’s final day at the popular Crandon International Raceway.