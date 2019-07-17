Rollover crash damages five vehicles and garage

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a rollover crash involving five vehicles and a garage.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a crash on CTH B south of STH 310 in Manitowoc Tuesday around 6:38 p.m.

The preliminary investigation by officials indicates a 19-year-old Colton Gulseth from Two Rivers was traveling southbound on CTH B in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Officials say Gulseth attempted to make a passing maneuver, lost control, and proceeded over the concrete curb on the west side of the road. He then collided with a phone box.

Deputies say the vehicle continued south towards a driveway in the 4100 block of CTH B. The vehicle then collided with a parked Chevrolet Trailblazer and then overturned on top of a Honda CRV also parked in the driveway.

According to officials, the momentum caused the vehicles to collide with Harley Davidson motorcycle. Flying debris damaged a nearby Ford Escape.

The Honda CRV was pushed into the overhead garage door, causing damage.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Two Rivers and two 19-year-old passengers from Milwaukee (one male and one female) were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers with injuries due to the crash. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Officials say the 16-year-old was later transferred to Aurora BayCare Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Two occupants were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

The Sheriff’s Office says no additional information will be released as this crash remains under investigation.