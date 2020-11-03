Rollover crash in Green Bay under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the City of Green Bay.

According to police, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash located at W. Mason Street and Ashland Avenue in Green Bay.

Officials say a vehicle was heading westbound on W. Mason Street when it veered off the roadway and rolled over.

Police report two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both of the occupants are said to have received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Green Bay police Department says the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Local 5 News will update the story with more details as it they become available.

