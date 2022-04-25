COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Local deputies have identified a 32-year-old who died in a Sunday rollover crash in Waushara County.

According to a release, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was alerted to the crash a little after midnight on April 24.

Deputies say the one-vehicle rollover happened on I-39 going south in the Town of Coloma, Waushara County.

Multiple first responders were asked to help, including Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette EMS, and Coloma Fire/Rescue.

Deputies say they believe the vehicle lost control and went into a ditch before rolling several times, ejecting the driver.

The office identifies the driver as 32-year-old Eric Busarow from Hazelhurst. The Waushara County Medical Examiners Office reports he died at the scene.