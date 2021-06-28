Ron Johnson holds conference for those with adverse side effects to COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson gathered several people together today in Milwaukee who had strange side effects from the Coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, June 28, the senator held the conference so individuals could share personal experiences with the vaccine. The Wisconsin leader has been known to question the vaccine in the past. He did agree that the vaccine has been safe overall, but wants to know more about it.

Johnson understands the good the vaccine has done in the pandemic. Saying, “I personally believe the vaccine has certainly saved countless lives and contributed to the end of this pandemic…”

Johnson believes people are being vilified and censored for wanting more answers about the vaccine. Those in attendance at the conference shared their concern about the lack of discussion about the adverse side effects and simply want answers about those side effects and how to move forward.

One doctor from La Cross has spoken out against the senator, stating that Johnson is making the job of getting accurate information out about the vaccine even more difficult.

Numerous Wisconsin doctors are holding a virtual call on Tuesday, June 29, to “denounce Senator Johnson’s misleading communications.”

