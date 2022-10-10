GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson made a stop in Greenville on Monday to talk about the challenges that face small businesses.

The incumbent Republican said voters have a clear choice this November and that the Democrat Party’s policies will not give the kind of meaningful reform small business owners need to stay afloat during these inflationary times.

“It’s pretty obvious what we need to do, but unfortunately Democrats and my opponent, Lieutenant Governor Barnes, support all these policies that produce such disastrous results and are taking this country down the wrong path,” said Johnson.

Johnson was also asked about abortion, to which he said that is a state’s right issue and even though political observers say it will never happen, the senator continued to declare his support for a public referendum.

Meanwhile, Maddy McDaniel, a spokesperson from the Mandela Barnes campaign, released a statement in response to Johnson’s visit.

“Mandela Barnes will continue to hold Ron Johnson accountable for endangering the lives of Wisconsin women,” said McDaniel.