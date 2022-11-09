(WFRV) – Wisconsinites have cast their votes, and after tallying the totals, Ron Johnson will keep his position in D.C. after winning the Wisconsin Senate Race.

Johnson defeated Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the November Election with 50.52% of the vote.

The U.S. Senator prides himself on his small-town values and hardworking attitude. According to Johnson’s campaign website, he, his wife, and his wife’s brother started PACUR, a company that produced plastic sheets for packaging and printing applications.

“[I] came to Washington because the federal government is bankrupting America. [I] think it’s important for citizen legislators to ally with those who are seriously facing that reality,” explained Johnson.

The campaign website also says Johnson believes huge deficits, slow economic activity, high unemployment, and woefully inadequate job creation are severe symptoms of the problem but not the root of the cause. Rather, the expanding size, scope, and cost of government are.

Johnson served as the Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee from 2015-2021. He also serves on the Budget, Foreign Relations and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees.