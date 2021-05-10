LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Roncalli High School gifted new kitchen equipment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Roncalli High School students enrolled in food classes are enjoying five professional-model KitchenAid mixers that were recently donated.

The donations were from Richard and Beth Schmitz who have grandchildren in Roncalli Catholic Schools as well as their daughter, Mrs. Christina Blindauer, who is the family and consumer sciences teacher at Roncalli High School.

“Having access to mixers such as these will help the students enrolled in Family and Consumer Science classes develop a better understanding and appreciation for baking and cooking,” says Blindauer

The mixers are six-quart professional model KitchenAid mixers, and reportedly retail for $600 and will replace older smaller-model mixers. The new mixers have more power and better assist with in-class baking and cooking.

The new mixers will be used for plenty of classes including:

  • Foods 1
  • Foods 2
  • Food Science
  • Senior Family Consumer Science Education
  • Consumer Science Investigation

For more information visit Roncalli High School’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals