Roncalli High School gifted new kitchen equipment

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Roncalli High School students enrolled in food classes are enjoying five professional-model KitchenAid mixers that were recently donated.

The donations were from Richard and Beth Schmitz who have grandchildren in Roncalli Catholic Schools as well as their daughter, Mrs. Christina Blindauer, who is the family and consumer sciences teacher at Roncalli High School.

“Having access to mixers such as these will help the students enrolled in Family and Consumer Science classes develop a better understanding and appreciation for baking and cooking,” says Blindauer

The mixers are six-quart professional model KitchenAid mixers, and reportedly retail for $600 and will replace older smaller-model mixers. The new mixers have more power and better assist with in-class baking and cooking.

The new mixers will be used for plenty of classes including:

Foods 1

Foods 2

Food Science

Senior Family Consumer Science Education

Consumer Science Investigation

For more information visit Roncalli High School’s Facebook page.