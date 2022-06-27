MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A math teacher at Roncalli Middle School is facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students.

According to court records, 36-year-old Sheboygan resident, Gregory Melin, was arrested on June 15, 2022, after investigators found the photos on his phone.

He is facing four counts, which include:

Two counts of Possess/Distribute/Exhibit an Intimate Representation (Victim < 18 years old).

Two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

The first two counts are a Felony H and the Disorderly Conduct falls under a Misdemeanor B.

It is unknown when he will appear in court next.