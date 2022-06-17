MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A math teacher at Roncalli Middle School was arrested on Wednesday after investigators found inappropriate photos on his phone of female students.

Gregory Melin, 36, from Sheboygan is accused of taking inappropriate photos of three girls in his middle school classroom throughout the past few months.

Sheboygan Police Department conducted a search through Melin’s phone where several pictures of the three victims were found. All the photos were taken of the three girls secretly.

All three victims have been identified and the families have been contacted regarding the incident.

Melin could face charges from the Sheboygan District Attorney’s Office such as Representations Depicting Nudity and Disorderly Conduct.

The Roncalli School District is cooperating with local law enforcement. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

The Manitowoc Police Department is encouraging parents of students to speak with their children, and if they learn anything concerning, to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

The Manitowoc Police Department and Sheboygan Police Department are working together on this investigation and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.