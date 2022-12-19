GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a horror film.

Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller titled Room 108: The Clearing.

The story is set in the years 2000 and the year 1900. Based on an urban legend of a love triangle ending in a double murder-suicide, Moyano wants viewers to learn about the history of the local community.

“I had already in my mind wanting to do a film and was really looking for the final angle to connect everything,” said Moyano. “When I heard and read about the urban legend, I said that’s it, that’s what I wanna do.”

The crew hopes with the spring and summertime tourism that the movie can bring even more visitors to Green Bay.

Lead Actor Steve Martin said, “I absolutely love it. It’s fantastic.”

The film will premiere on August 27, 2023, at a gala in Green Bay.