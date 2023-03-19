NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Graduates of Roosevelt Elementary in Neenah walked down memory lane to say farewell to their school. Community leaders say they are excited to allow former students to roam the halls once more.

“I can’t even image what they are feeling right now walking in the doors, so that is what I am most excited about,” said Garrett Zimmerman principal of Roosevelt and Alliance Elementary school.

Roosevelt opened in the 1920’s but was recently sold. Organizers of the event say they wanted to host a walk through to honor its students.

“We really want it to be a celebration for the community of a 100-year-old building, and all the history that’s here, we just want the chance for the community to come celebrate that,”

Former students say the memories created in the building are priceless, and they hope the facility will be used for something productive.

“It was 37 years ago when I left so it has been a while, but I do remember having a lot of fun here, I was here from third to six grade, if they’re going to use the building for something you know purposeful then that’s fine,” said Peter Hatton.

The building was sold for one million dollars to local businessman John Bergstrom who will reportedly turn the property over to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.