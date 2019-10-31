Rotary Club Civic Leaders Memorial unveiled in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A memorial honoring generations of civic leaders in Green Bay was unveiled Thursday.

The granite memorial, located in Admiral Flatley Park along the Fox River, celebrates 38 civic members who have been honored by the Rotary Club over the past 37 years.

This all came together as a community project of the Rotary Club, which is celebrating its 103rd year.

“There are several facets to the monument. The one talks just about the Rotary itself, where it came from, how it started, and how it got to Green Bay. The other side talks about some of the ideals of Rotary service – Goodwill amongst people and businesses, making sure people are treated fairly and honestly,” says Steve Mastalir, President of the Rotary Club of Green Bay.

The first recipient in 1983 was George F. Kress of Green Bay Packaging. This year’s recipient was Craig Dickman of Breakthrough Fuel and TitletownTech.

There is room on the monument for future recipients to be added to the monument.