GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A second incident involving a cattle trailer has caused the roundabout at Packerland and WIS 29 to be blocked.

First responders are on the scene, there is no information on the cause of the accident.

There is no information on how long the closure is expected to last.

Earlier on Monday, a cattle truck tipped over, trapping multiple cows on I-43 in Green Bay.