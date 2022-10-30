BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue.

Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water ponding’ on pavement and pose a significant safety hazard for motorists.

Closures begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, and repairs are expected to finish by 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Traffic will not be able to enter the roundabout from southbound US 141 or eastbound Allouez Avenue.

Local restrictions prohibit truck traffic on Manitowoc Road southbound from Continental Drive, and on Allouez Avenue.