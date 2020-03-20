Roundy’s looking to fill up to 2,500 positions at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market locations

(WFRV) – Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations across Wisconsin are looking to hire up to 2,500 employees for full and part-time positions as well as salaried management positions, according to Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.
Interested candidates are invited to apply at any Pick ‘n Save or Metro Market locations or apply online by clicking here.
According to Roundy’s, employees are eligible for numerous benefits.
Earlier this week, Pick ‘n Save announced shortened store hours to allow store teams additional time to clean and sanitize stores and restock shelves. The company also announced Senior Hours from 6 am to 8 am each day to help support the shopping needs of the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
